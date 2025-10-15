Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington announces retirement

MLS Nashville SC Rapids Soccer
David Zalubowski/AP
Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington (23) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
MLS Nashville SC Rapids Soccer
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After eight years with the club, Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington has announced that he will be retiring from the league.

Washington is the only remaining player on Nashville SC's roster from its time in the United Soccer League Championship.

Born in New York, he was selected 23rd overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union and made his professional debut with the Bethlehem Steel FC in March 2016.

After the 2016 season, his contract option with the Union was not renewed. In December of that same year he signed with the USL's Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

About a year later, in December 2017, Washington was announced as a new signing by Nashville SC ahead of their debut USL season.

Taylor Washington is not only the longest tenured Boy in Gold, he's also known for dedicating his time away from the pitch just as much as on it.

He's won five-straight Nashville SC Humanitarian of the Year awards. He's served a number of organizations including the Nashville Rescue Mission, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Dominic’s Toy Chest and more around the community.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.