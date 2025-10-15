Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington announces retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After eight years with the club, Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington has announced that he will be retiring from the league.

Washington is the only remaining player on Nashville SC's roster from its time in the United Soccer League Championship.

Born in New York, he was selected 23rd overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union and made his professional debut with the Bethlehem Steel FC in March 2016.

After the 2016 season, his contract option with the Union was not renewed. In December of that same year he signed with the USL's Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

About a year later, in December 2017, Washington was announced as a new signing by Nashville SC ahead of their debut USL season.

Taylor Washington is not only the longest tenured Boy in Gold, he's also known for dedicating his time away from the pitch just as much as on it.

He's won five-straight Nashville SC Humanitarian of the Year awards. He's served a number of organizations including the Nashville Rescue Mission, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Dominic’s Toy Chest and more around the community.