Nashville SC defenders Zimmerman, Moore receive World Cup call-up for USMNT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC will be well represented later this month during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Defenders Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore made the 26-man roster to represent the United States in Qatar.

The roster was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Zimmerman has previously made 33 appearances for the USMNT, captaining the side six of those times.

Moore has made 16 appearances for the Red, White and Blue including a goal scoring appearance against Canada in 2021.

Nashville SC joined Seattle Sounders as the only domestic teams to have more than one player make the squad.

The USMNT opens up World Cup play November 21 against Wales.