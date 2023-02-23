Nashville SC extends contract of head coach Gary Smith until 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gary Smith will remain as head coach of Nashville SC for the foreseeable future.

Nashville SC announced an extension of both Smith and his coaching staff through the 2025 MLS season.

“The team and city hold a special place in my heart, bonds that have been forged through some challenging times in our early history, so I couldn’t be happy to be extending my time here and helping the push towards bigger and better things on the field,” said Smith.

Smith has led the team to the MLS playoffs in each of his three seasons at the helm including conference semifinal appearances in 2020 and 2021.

He has been the only coach the franchise has had since joining MLS.

“We are thankful of the leadership that Gary and his coaching staff have provided, and excited to reward them as they continue to lead us into the future,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.

The news comes just days before Nashville SC opens the 2023 season at home against New York City FC.