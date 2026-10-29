Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis announces retirement after 15-year MLS career

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis is retiring after 15 years in Major League Soccer, bringing his career to a close at the end of the 2026 season.

The team announced his retirement Thursday. Willis, 38, has been with Nashville SC since its inaugural MLS season in 2020, spending seven seasons with the Boys in Gold.

Goalkeeper Joe Willis has announced his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the season. Thank you, Joe 💛 https://t.co/yA1l51iInT — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 29, 2026

Before joining Nashville, Willis played for Houston from 2015 to 2019 and D.C. United from 2011 to 2014.

As of December 2025, Willis had made 196 regular-season and playoff appearances for Nashville SC, recording 60 shutouts. Across his MLS career, he had appeared in 314 matches and recorded 78 shutouts.

Willis signed a one-year contract extension in December 2025, bringing him back for one final season with the Boys in Gold.

His retirement announcement comes as Nashville SC prepares for the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs after winning its first Supporters' Shield in club history.

In its announcement on X, Nashville SC thanked Willis for his years with the club, writing, "Thank you, Joe 💛"