Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan extends contract through the 2028-29 MLS season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan has extended his contract with the club through the 2028-29 MLS season.

Callaghan was named the second Head Coach in Nashville SC history in July 2024. In his first full season as manager in 2025, he led the team to its first-ever trophy and the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history.

“I am grateful for the trust that John Ingram, Ian Ayre and Mike Jacobs, the players and the staff have shown in me,” said Callaghan. “What matters most is the work we’re doing every day — building a strong culture, developing players and creating a team that our supporters, the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee can identify with and believe in, and I’m excited to keep pushing this project forward together.”

He also helped the team achieve the most single season wins and the longest unbeaten streak in team history.

The Boys in Gold will begin their 2026 season on Tuesday when they visit 2025 Canadian Premier League champion Atlético Ottawa in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Their MLS season opener will be on Saturday, February 21 against the New England Revolution.