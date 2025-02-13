Watch Now
Nashville SC introduces 'Heart of Nashville' jersey for 2025, 2026 seasons

Nashville SC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC fans! The season is starting soon and the club has just introduced its new ‘Heart of Nashville’ jersey!

This jersey will serve as a secondary kit for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

This kit features electric gold shoulder stripes and side panel accents as well as featured a soundwave inspired back collar depicting ‘Nashville’ in the shape of a heart. There is also a “jock tag” on the jersey’s bottom left front that represents a traditional pitch!

Take a look below!

