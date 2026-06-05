Nashville SC leads MLS with three players named 2026 All-Stars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Nashville SC players have been named to the 2026 MLS All-Star First XI, giving the club the most selections in Major League Soccer this season.

Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, defender Andy Najar and goalkeeper Brian Schwake were selected through a combined vote of fans, players and media members.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be played July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the MLS All-Stars will face a team of stars from Mexico’s top professional league, LIGA MX.

Mukhtar earned his fifth consecutive MLS All-Star selection, the longest active streak in the league. The Nashville SC captain has six goals and five assists this season after surpassing 100 career goals for the club earlier this year.

Najar was named an All-Star for the second straight season. The defender ranks among the league leaders in assists by a defender with five while helping Nashville SC allow the fewest goals in MLS this season.

Schwake earned the first All-Star selection of his career and became the first goalkeeper in club history to make the MLS All-Star team. In his first season as Nashville SC’s full-time starter, Schwake leads MLS in wins with 10 and has recorded six shutouts.

Nashville SC has had at least one player selected for every MLS All-Star Game since joining the league in 2020.

The Boys in Gold currently sit atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with a 10-1-3 record, tied for the best 14-game start in MLS over the past 25 years.