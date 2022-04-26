Nashville SC names Reese Witherspoon, Derrick Henry, Jim Toth as newest owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC has named three new minority team owners in the days ahead of its new stadium opening.

Actor and producer Reese Witherspoon, who is a Nashville native, Titans running back Derrick Henry and investor Jim Toth, who is also married to Witherspoon, are now part owners. John Ingram remains the team's primary owner.

"As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience," Witherspoon said. "The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I’m thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!"

Henry is now the fourth NFL player to ever own an MLS team, Nashville SC said.

"As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," said Henry. "My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss."

The Nashville SC will play their first match at GEODIS Park on Sunday, May 1 to a sold-out crowd. The new stadium is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.