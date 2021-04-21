Nashville SC searching for faster start against CF Montreal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A faster start will be on the menu for Nashville SC as they welcome CF Montreal to Nissan Stadium this weekend.

In their 2021 season debut, they found themselves down 2-0 inside of the first 15 minutes against Cincinnati FC.

Goals by Jhonder Cadiz and Randall Leal helped the squad earn a draw, but skipper Gary Smith will no doubt be looking for all three points Saturday afternoon.

The team set club records in shots (32) and shots on goal (13) in the draw.

CF Montreal, formerly Montreal Impact, surprised MLS in their first game by defeating perennial power Toronto FC 4-2.

Former Premier League midfielder Victor Wanyama leads the way for CF Montreal.

Nashville SC and CF Montreal played once last season with Nashville SC winning 1-0.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.