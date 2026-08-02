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Nashville SC settles for 2-2 draw after losing two-goal lead at D.C. United

NashvilleSC soccer club logo
Nashville SC
NashvilleSC soccer club logo
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WASHINGTON (WTVF) — Nashville SC surrendered a two-goal advantage in the second half, finishing with a 2-2 draw against D.C. United on Saturday night at Audi Field.

Sam Surridge put Nashville ahead in the 32nd minute, converting a penalty with a right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.

Abdul Shakur Mohammed extended the lead eight minutes later. After his first attempt was blocked, Mohammed scored from the center of the box to send Nashville into halftime ahead 2-0.

D.C. United began its comeback in the 56th minute when Silvan Hefti scored from the center of the box. Tai Baribo then tied the match in the 77th minute off an assist from Louis Munteanu.

Both teams had opportunities to find a winner late. João Peglow struck the post for D.C. United in the 89th minute, while Surridge and Josh Bauer each missed chances for Nashville during stoppage time.

The match ended after 11 minutes of added time, leaving the teams even at 2-2.

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