Nashville SC signs defensive midfielder Famara Camara

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC announced the signing of Senegalese defensive midfielder Famara Camara on Monday.

Camara, 21, signed from Norwegian club Ranheim IL. He represented Senegal's U20 team at the 2023 African Games, where the team came in third place.

Camara signed a contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for a further year.

Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations, Mike Jacobs, said, "Famara is a talented midfielder who has the ability to impact games on both sides of the ball. He will join a talented midfield corps here in Nashville and complement that group really well."

Nashville SC sits in first place in MLS. The club's next game is on Saturday at DC United. Camara is not eligible to play until he receives his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.