Nashville SC-themed restaurant opening up at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club will be opening a Nashville SC-themed restaurant at Nashville International Airport.

The restaurant, named 'The Castle' after Geodis Park will open on Tuesday, July 8. It can be found in Terminal D.

"The Castle provides our club with the opportunity to connect with our many fans when they travel and to reach individuals who are visiting our great city or just passing through," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. "We are thrilled to bring the energy and excitement of GEODIS Park to BNA and its visitors from across the globe."

'The Castle’ offers a full-service bar and food menu including soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails and a range of dining options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks!

It will also feature theater seating, immersive, interactive soccer video game and of course, live music.