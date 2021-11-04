Nashville SC to host home MLS Playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nissan Stadium will host an MLS Playoff game once again.

Nashville SC clinched a home playoff game following the result of the Atlanta United FC and New York Red Bulls match played Wednesday night.

Nashville SC is just the fourth team in the expansion era to clinch a spot in the playoffs in their first two years in the league.

The team is currently on a 17 match unbeaten run inside Nissan Stadium.

The exact time, date and ticket information will be announced at a later date.