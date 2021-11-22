Nashville SC to open new stadium on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC will face the Philadelphia Union for its inaugural match at the club’s new stadium on May 1.

The club made the announcement Monday, saying the stadium will be the “largest soccer specific venue in the United States and Canada” — with a seating capacity of 30,000 seats.

-18K season tickets sold

-90% of premium inventory sold

-160 days until opening day



A new era for Nashville sports begins on May 1.#EveryoneN — x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 22, 2021

The stadium will also feature a 360-degree canopy, 65-foot-wide shared concourse, safe standing supporter’s section and just 150 feet of distance between the last row to the touchline.

“The opportunity to announce the date of our first game in our new stadium, represents the culmination of a lot of hard work, effort and commitment from so many people,” said Nashville Soccer Club CEO Ian Ayre. “What at some points in our journey seemed like an impossible task and so far in the distance is now very much in sight and that initial dream is fast becoming a reality. I know we are all looking forward to moving in and making this the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club.”

Nashville SC will open the 2022 season on February 27 at new Western Conference rival Seattle.