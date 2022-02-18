Nashville SC unveils kit for first season in new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC unveiled their new kit for their first season inside their new 30,000 seat stadium opening this season.

The club is naming this year's kit the Homecoming Kit.

On the back of the neck of the kit, the latitude and longitude coordinates to the center circle at the stadium are shown.

An art rendering of the new stadium can be found on the bottom left front of the kit.

Navy Soundwaves go down the sides of the electric yellow kit to complete the look.

The kit will make its home debut on May 1 when Nashville SC hosts a nationally televised game against the Philadelphia Union.

The team's new stadium will be the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States and Canada.