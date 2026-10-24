Nashville SC wins first Supporters' Shield with 2-0 victory over Montreal

MONTREAL (WTVF) — Nashville SC won the Supporters' Shield for the first time in club history Saturday with a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal.

Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar each scored, Brian Schwake made five saves and Nashville extended its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Nashville (21-3-7) leads MLS with 70 points and, with the win, secured the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The club will have home-field advantage at GEODIS Park through the playoffs and would host the MLS Cup if it reaches the final.

Nashville will open the playoffs against the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds. The club also qualified for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

On Saturday, Reed Baker-Whiting played a cross from the left side to Surridge, whose header was stopped by goalkeeper Samsy Keita. Surridge put away his own rebound to make it 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

Mukhtar made it 2-0 in the 76th minute after intercepting a misplayed pass in Montreal's defensive third and beating Keita one-on-one.

The 17-year-old Keita made his MLS debut and became the youngest player to start a game in Montreal franchise history. He finished with three saves for Montreal (6-18-7).

Schwake leads MLS with 14 shutouts this season.

Nashville has three regular-season games remaining and is four points shy of the MLS single-season record of 74 points, set by Inter Miami CF in 2024.

The Supporters' Shield is Nashville's second trophy in as many seasons after the club won the 2025 U.S. Open Cup for its first title in franchise history.