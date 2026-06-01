Nashville SC's Ahmed Qasem named to Iraq World Cup roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem has been named to the Iraq National Team roster for the FIFA World Cup 26™, the club announced Monday.

Qasem, who previously represented Sweden at the youth level, will help Iraq make its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1986.

Since joining Nashville SC from Swedish club IF Elfsborg in February 2025, Qasem has appeared in 53 matches across all competitions for the Boys in Gold. He has scored five goals and added two assists during his time with the club.

Iraq opens its FIFA World Cup 26™ campaign against Norway on June 16 at 5 p.m. CT in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Iraq’s Group I schedule includes:



June 16 at 5 p.m. CT: Iraq vs. Norway (Boston Stadium)

June 22 at 4 p.m. CT: Iraq vs. France (Philadelphia Stadium)

June 26 at 2 p.m. CT: Iraq vs. Senegal (Toronto Stadium)