NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

“The selections for Walker and Hany are well-deserved, and we are so proud of them,” said General Manager Mike Jacobs. “They continue to demonstrate that they are among the elite players in Major League Soccer, and this selection only continues to validate and affirm that. They are both tremendous ambassadors for Nashville Soccer Club and MLS, and are worthy recipients of this opportunity.”

The game will take place on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin. Mexico’s Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected.

The All-Star team will face Mexican league All-Stars.

Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each.

Twelve players were selected through fan, player and media voting. Another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota and two were chosen by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.