Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman picked for MLS All-Stars

Muhktar - Zimmerman
Associated Press
(Left) — Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)<br/>(Right) — United States defender Walker Zimmerman (3) plays during the first half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Muhktar - Zimmerman
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:30:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

“The selections for Walker and Hany are well-deserved, and we are so proud of them,” said General Manager Mike Jacobs. “They continue to demonstrate that they are among the elite players in Major League Soccer, and this selection only continues to validate and affirm that. They are both tremendous ambassadors for Nashville Soccer Club and MLS, and are worthy recipients of this opportunity.”

The game will take place on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin. Mexico’s Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected.

The All-Star team will face Mexican league All-Stars.

Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each.

Twelve players were selected through fan, player and media voting. Another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota and two were chosen by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap