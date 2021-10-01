Watch
Sports

Actions

Nashville SC's Zimmerman called up for USMNT qualifiers

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman (25) plays against Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MLS Minnesota United Nashville SC Soccer
Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 18:40:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman has been called up to for U.S. Men's National Soccer Team's next three World Cup qualifying matches.

The USMNT will play Jamaica and Costa Rica in the United States with a trip to Panama sandwiched in between.

The games will take place from October 7-October 13.

It's the second straight qualifying cycle Zimmerman has been called up for along with his Gold Cup call up earlier this year.

Zimmerman was named captain in their Gold Cup victory against Martinique in July.

He is the reigning MLS Defender of the Year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap