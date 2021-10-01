Nashville SC's Zimmerman called up for USMNT qualifiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman has been called up to for U.S. Men's National Soccer Team's next three World Cup qualifying matches.

The USMNT will play Jamaica and Costa Rica in the United States with a trip to Panama sandwiched in between.

The games will take place from October 7-October 13.

It's the second straight qualifying cycle Zimmerman has been called up for along with his Gold Cup call up earlier this year.

Zimmerman was named captain in their Gold Cup victory against Martinique in July.

He is the reigning MLS Defender of the Year.