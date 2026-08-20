League leading Nashville SC wins 1-0 against the New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, NJ - AP — Defender Maxwell Woledzi scored two minutes into second-half stoppage time and MLS-leading Nashville SC pulled out a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Rookie Brian Schwake turned away one shot to earn the clean sheet for Nashville (14-2-4). The 24-year-old has nine shutouts in his first 20 starts.

Nashville added three more points to its lead in the Supporters’ Shield race off a set piece when Woledzi used his head to score for the second time in his first season in the league.

Cristian Espinoza set up the winner with his 10th assist after subbing in to the match in the 62nd minute.

Ethan Horvath had a save in each half for New York (7-9-4).

Nashville improves to 7-1-1 in its last nine matches and beat the Red Bulls on the road for the first time after entering with a 0-2-2 record through their first four trips.