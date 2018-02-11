Rain Didn't Keep Fans From Nashville SC's 1st Match

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The rain didn't keep fans from watching Nashville Soccer Club's inaugural exhibition match.
Fans lined up outside First Tennessee Park Saturday afternoon to watch Nashville SC take on Atlanta United FC at 3 p.m.
Nashville SC announced earlier this week a sellout crowd was expected.
Fans said they didn't want to miss a new era of pro soccer in Music City.
“We got some tickets from friends who are season ticket holders, and I am a life-long soccer player and fan, so I had to come out,” Nick Mendelke said.
The next opportunity for fans to see Nashville SC in action will be March 24.
Saturday, Nashville SC fell to Atlanta United FC by a final score of 3 to 1.
FINAL: Ropapa Mensah becomes Nashville SC’s first goal scorer as we fall to @ATLUTD. #OurTownOurClub pic.twitter.com/cnF3KvVC4f— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) February 10, 2018
