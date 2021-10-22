Nashville's slow start continues following loss to Rangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators inauspicious start the season continued Thursday night.

Nashville dropped its third game out of its first four 3-1 against the New York Rangers inside Bridgestone Arena.

It's the worst start to a season for Nashville since 2016, when they also dropped three out of its first four games, although the Preds went to the Stanley Cup Final that year.

The Rangers took the lead early in the 1st Period through Filip Chytil.

Nashville drew even in the 2nd Period following Philip Tomasino's first career goal.

Alexis Lafreniere gave New York the lead midway through the 3rd Period and the Rangers added an empty net goal from Barclay Goodrow.

The Preds will hit the road for the first time this season Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.