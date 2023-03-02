NBA champ Giannis, Preds' Forsberg join Nashville SC ownership group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC's ownership is growing.

The club announced Thursday NBA Champion and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Predators winger Filip Forsberg are joining the Nashville SC ownership group.

It'll be a family affair for Giannis, with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex joining in his share.

“I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with," said Antetokounmpo, "I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!"

Forsberg has made Nashville his home for the last 10 years and has played his entire NHL career in Music City.

“Nashville is the best sports city in the country, and I am extremely blessed to now be involved with two of our pro teams,” said Forsberg.

Giannis won back to back NBA Most Valuable Player awards in 2019 and 2020. He led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship in 2021.

The duo join Titans running back Derrick Henry and actress Reese Witherspoon as other members of the ownership group.