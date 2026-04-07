NewsChannel 5 creating new TV home for the Nashville Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators and Scripps Sports have created a landmark multi-year media rights agreement that brings free, over-the-air access to the Predators’ National Hockey League (NHL) games to fans across Middle Tennessee and beyond beginning with the 2026–27 NHL season.

This new agreement allows Scripps to produce and distribute all local preseason, regular season and first-round playoff Predators games that are not allocated exclusively to national broadcasts. Scripps Sports will also broadcast live 30-minute pre-game and post-game shows for every locally broadcast Predators game.

Creating "The Spot – Nashville 28"

Scripps, which owns NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, plans to use its second full-power local station in the Middle Tennessee area, WNPX, which will be the broadcast home of the Predators. It will be branded “The Spot – Nashville 28” beginning this summer, featuring news and entertainment programming in addition to all locally produced Predators games when the NHL season starts in October.

In addition to the local TV broadcasts, the Predators and Scripps Sports will be introducing a new, direct-to-consumer experience where fans can livestream games throughout the local broadcast territory. More details on the streaming experience will be unveiled soon.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Scripps Sports in delivering broadcasts of Preds games for free to our fans,” said Sean Henry, CEO of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “Our partnership has been a natural fit as we are aligned on key community initiatives, and we greatly appreciate the way Scripps has embraced the Preds and our fans."

“The Predators and NewsChannel 5 have worked together for years to bring connection in our community - whether it’s through literacy drives, disaster relief or fun, family-friendly animated hockey games. Our partnership has always been about doing what’s best for our home and our neighbors,” said Lyn Plantinga, Scripps Sr. VP of local media and NewsChannel 5 General Manager. “Now, we’re taking that connection even further, giving fans more access to the games they love while doubling down on our shared commitment to serve Middle Tennessee — both on and off the ice.”

The Predators join four other teams in Scripps Sports’ portfolio of NHL full-season media rights agreements: the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Utah Mammoth.

How to watch:

Fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on “The Spot – Nashville 28” over the air with an antenna, on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory and on NewsChannel 5 when programming is designated. Games also will be available via the team’s soon-to-be-released live streaming app, as well as the Tablo over-the-air DVR and streaming platform, allowing viewers to watch live or record games to enjoy later.

In addition to the over-the-air access being provided to Predators fans in Middle Tennessee on "The Spot – Nashville 28," Scripps will look to partner with other broadcasters through the Preds’ five-state viewing territory of Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia for distribution of the team's full-season of games in each local market. More details on how and where to watch will be provided on the team’s website before the start of the 2026-27 season this fall.