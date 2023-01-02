NFL moves Titans-Jags AFC South title game to Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The winner of the AFC South will be decided Saturday night.

The NFL has announced Tennessee's season finale against Jacksonville will move to primetime Saturday on ESPN.

The winner of that game wins the AFC and will host a playoff game and while Jacksonville can still make the playoffs if they lose, the easiest path is to win Saturday.

If the Titans lose, their season is over.

Tennessee will enter the game as the underdog, having not won a game since before Thanksgiving.

However, the Titans know that putting an end to their six-game losing streak will see them in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Jacksonville has won five of its last six games to set up the AFC South finale.