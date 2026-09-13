Tennessee Titans fall 23-10 to New York Jets in the season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New York Jets made some big moves and changes during the offseason trying to shake up a franchise mired in a decade of losing.

For one game, they got exactly what they wanted.

Breece Hall ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Geno Smith threw for 215 yards in his Jets' return and the Jets defeated Tennessee 23-10 on Sunday to spoil Titans coach Robert Saleh's debut against his former team.

“We’re just following our plan, and that’s it,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said. “That’s it. We’re happy to get a win. It’s only one game.”

The Jets never trailed, led 10-3 at halftime with the TD scored by rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq and held the ball close to 39 minutes. Smith, drafted by New York in 2013 and acquired from Las Vegas in March, finished 19 of 24 while efficiently moving new coordinator Frank Reich' s offense.

“We started fast, and obviously we kept our foot on the gas and just tried to stay even-keeled throughout,” Smith said.

The game matched franchises that went 3-14 last season and prompted the Titans to hire Saleh — who coached the Jets from 2021 before being fired after five games in 2024 — in January hoping to end four straight losing seasons. Tennessee also was the NFL's biggest spenders in March adding free agents.

“A little birdie told us that they wrote some checks they couldn’t cash today,” Hall said to laughter.

The Jets, meanwhile, have the longest playoff drought in the four major North American men’s sports leagues with Glenn starting his second season in New York.

The Jets left Music City with their first season-opening win since 2023. A team that began last season by losing its first seven under Glenn and dropped its last five dominated Tennessee with a 367-195 edge in total offense. The Jets also had a 19-play drive that used up nearly 12 minutes of the first half.

“I’m very disappointed,” Ward said. “We’re better than what we showed.”

With Glenn calling the defense this season, rookie edge rusher David Bailey, the No. 2 pick overall, had one of three sacks for the Jets, who chased Titans quarterback Cam Ward all game. Linebacker Demario Davis, among the free agent additions, led the defense in tackles, while offseason addition Kingsley Enagbare had a sack.

“They got after us,” said Saleh, who called the Titans’ plays on defense after not doing that with the Jets.

Ward was 19 of 32 for 140 yards and a late touchdown pass to Elic Ayomanor.

Glenn deactivated kicker Blake Grupe, who was claimed off waivers Aug. 31 from Indianapolis, and went with Jason Sanders, who was elevated from the practice squad. Sanders made field goals of 33, 51 and 52 yards, rebounding after yanking a 54-yard attempt short and left.

Titanic early mistakes

Titans kicker Joey Slye pushed the opening kickoff out of bounds for a penalty, and Saleh had to call a timeout to avoid a penalty for 12 men on the field. All-Pro returner Chimere Dike had a teammate pushed into him on his first attempt at fielding a punt. Once cleared from a concussion check, Dike lost a fumble on a kickoff.

Honoring Chris Johnson

Former running back Chris Johnson couldn’t make it Sunday with the Titans set to induct him into their ring of honor. The Titans went ahead with honoring the man nicknamed CJ2K after becoming the sixth man in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards. Johnson announced in June that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Injuries

Jets: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hurt his groin in the first quarter and didn't return. Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. hurt an ankle in the first and never returned. Glenn said: “I’m not too worried about them at all."

Titans: Dike was hurt on his first chance to return a punt when teammate Micah Robinson was pushed backward into Dike. He was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.