Titans Honor Fan Killed At Video Game Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans have honored one of the victims of Sunday’s shooting at a video game tournament in Florida.

The Titans paid tribute to 27-year-old Taylor Robertson on Twitter, calling him a “husband, father and passionate Titans fan who represented us honorably each time he competed.”

The #Titans community lost a beloved member over the weekend.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz).



Taylor was a husband, father and passionate Titans fan who represented us honorably each time he competed. #TitanUp 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BhRWxT9S8n — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 27, 2018

CNN reported that Robertson was one of two victims of the Jacksonville shooting. He and Eli Clayton were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar.

The 24-year-old gunman took his own life after the shooting.

According to CNN, Robertson was from Ballard, West Virginia and had career winnings of more than $80,000. He won the Madden NFL 17 Classic.

