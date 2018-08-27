Titans Honor Fan Killed At Video Game Tournament

1:04 PM, Aug 27, 2018
Photo: Tennessee Titans, Twitter 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans have honored one of the victims of Sunday’s shooting at a video game tournament in Florida. 

The Titans paid tribute to 27-year-old Taylor Robertson on Twitter, calling him a “husband, father and passionate Titans fan who represented us honorably each time he competed.”

CNN reported that Robertson was one of two victims of the Jacksonville shooting. He and Eli Clayton were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar. 

The 24-year-old gunman took his own life after the shooting. 

According to CNN, Robertson was from Ballard, West Virginia and had career winnings of more than $80,000. He won the Madden NFL 17 Classic.  

