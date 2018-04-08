Titans Host 'Music City Blitz' For Good Cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It felt like football weather outside this weekend instead of spring, and some of the Tennessee Titans hit the field to raise money for a good cause.
The team partnered with Special Olympics Tennessee to host a five-on-five flag football tournament at Nissan Stadium.
Several Titans players, including Marcus Mariota, were on hand for the "Music City Blitz.” Many law enforcement officers also participated, and several Special Olympics athletes also showed off their skills.
All proceeds from the event were set to support Special Olympics Tennessee.