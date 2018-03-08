Titans To Release RB DeMarco Murray

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - DeMarco Murray has been told by the Titans that he will be released.
According to reports, Murray joined the team just before the 2016 season.
He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season on 184 carries.
On the Titans website, those with the team said “the seven-year pro carried the ball 293 yards for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016, when he played in his third career Pro Bowl.”
“I want to thank DeMarco for his contributions as a Titan, not only for what he did on the field but also in the locker room and in the community,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. “He was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
Team officials said Murray helped changed the culture of the locker room during his two seasons with the team, both by holding his teammates accountable and showing leadership and professionalism.
However, Murray dealt with several injuries during the 2017 season. Second-year Derrick Henry took on a larger workload.
Titans officials said Murray missed the regular season finale against the Jaguars due to a knee injury. He also didn’t play in the playoff games against the Chiefs and Patriots.
Robinson spoke at the NFL Combine in February saying he was encouraged by what he saw from Henry.
“He did a nice job,” Robinson said of Henry. “He had some really strong runs for us, and had some good play time during the season, too. The game here (vs the Colts) he kind of grinded it out there and kind of sealed it for us. His performance in the playoff game on Kansas City was a good one. We are glad Derrick is on the football team and look forward to handing it to him, throwing it to him, and getting it in his hands so he can make yards.
“He is a bigger back as we all know, and has good speed in the open field. He is a guy who can get downhill, and he has the ability to pick and slide and get up in a crease. We are looking forward to him getting back, and working with him in the new offense. … He is obviously a little more acclimated to the pro game. I think he can be a guy we can hand the ball to, and throw it to.”