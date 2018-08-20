Young Fan's Reaction To High-Fiving Marcus Mariota Is Priceless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A young fan's reaction to getting a high five from Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is gaining traction online.
Heather Clayman tweeted the video that was recorded before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Her son, who was sporting a number 8 jersey, gives Mariota a high five and his reaction was priceless.
August 19, 2018
After falling 0-2 in the preseason, the Titans will travel to Pittsburg on Saturday to take on the Steelers.
