A new era in Nashville: Chris MacFarland reshapes the Predators with speed and bold moves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans made very clear they wanted the Nashville Predators to hire a new general manager with no ties to David Poile or Barry Trotz, eager for someone with fresh ideas and connections to revive or rebuild the franchise.

Chris MacFarland is trying to revitalize the Predators and get them to contender status as soon as possible.

“You saw all the moves he made this summer," captain Roman Josi said of the man nicknamed “CMac.” "You know he wants to win with this team now and he wants compete now, and I think especially for guys who are a little bit older too, that’s huge.”

MacFarland was introduced in June as Nashville's new president of hockey operations and only the franchise’s third general manager. His resume made it easy for Predators chairman and majority owner Bill Haslam to select a man who spent 11 seasons with Colorado, the last four as general manager.

The new GM wasted no time revamping the front office and tweaking the roster.

MacFarland hired Rob Blake as executive vice president of hockey operations with Jamie Langenbrunner a special assistant. He also hired Vukie Mpofu, who spent the past three seasons with Pittsburgh as director of hockey operations, as an assistant general manager.

The first trade came with MacFarland's old team bringing forward Ross Colton from Colorado to Nashville, then the GM swapped a pair of young forwards for faceoff specialist Jack Drury in another deal with the Avalanche. He signed Drury to a five-year, $22.5 million contract four days later.

MacFarland also traded with Dallas for forward Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, and the 24-year-old Bourque quickly got a six-year deal. Veteran center Alexander Kerfoot signed a two-year contract with Nashville to start free agency.

“We do want to get faster,” said MacFarland, a plan familiar to fans of the speedy Avalanche. “The NHL is getting younger and faster year after year, and I think we need personnel-wise we need to get faster. ... That’s gonna take time.”

The changes have made the upcoming season feel like a new start for the Predators.

“There’s not many people that are questioning his decisions because of the track record that he has,” veteran center Steven Stamkos said. “He’s obviously been around the game for a long time. He’s been an excellent communicator with us since day one that he got the job. And he has a vision.”

Trading Luke Evangelista Sept. 1 for draft picks caught several Predators by surprise. Evangelista is young at 24 and coming off a career year.

“He’s going to have to make some hard decisions, and that’s kind of the nature of the business,” Josi said.

Coach Andrew Brunette also has talked with his new boss. Brunette, who once played for Trotz, said they see the game similarly and knows the success MacFarland has had with how the hockey is played in the NHL now.

“He’s done some things to push us in that direction,” Brunette said. "And by the pieces he added, I feel very confident and trusting where he’s thinking and where he is going.”

The most obvious change is speed. The Predators are faster than the past couple years, which should allow them to play differently.

One topic almost didn't need to be discussed: Start the season better and at least keep pace with the pack in the Western Conference. Last season, the Predators ranked dead last in the NHL standings on Dec. 8, and they missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

“I think everybody wants to get off to a good start, so I do I think that is important for us, yes,” MacFarland said.

MacFarland wants to get to know Brunette and his coaching staff, a process that sped up when training camp started Sept. 17. Brunette has one year left on his contract.

That's why much of the Predators practiced together for at least two weeks before the start of training camp. Nashville opens the season Oct. 1 hosting Minnesota, the first of nine home games before November brings eight road games.

“We don’t have the luxury to wait for anybody this year,” Brunette said.

Another sluggish start not only puts Brunette's job security in question but also puts key players potentially on the trade block. Ryan O'Reilly is going into his final year under contract, and Josi, Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault all are 36.

“We don't want to tiptoe into the season,” Stamkos said.

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