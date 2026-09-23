DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brent Peterson, a former NHL player and coach and co-founder of the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's, died earlier this month after living with Parkinson's disease for more than 20 years.

He passed just a few days before the annual golf tournament he helped create more than a dozen years ago.

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Brent Peterson's legacy lives on through Parkinson's foundation he helped build

Year after year, the Brent Peterson Golf Classic has brought Nashville Predators players, celebrities and fans together to support those living with Parkinson's disease. This year's tournament at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson went on as planned — a reflection of the man those closest to him say always put others first.

"When Brent was first diagnosed, it was really important for him to help others," said Sean Henry, CEO of the Nashville Predators.

Those who knew Peterson described him as someone who never stopped giving, even to complete strangers newly diagnosed with Parkinson's.

"When someone was diagnosed, complete stranger, he would call them right away," Henry said. "Remind them get up, get active, this is what you do. And then he'd follow up with them, time and time again. Really just an incredible man that just gave all the time to others. Complete strangers more often than not."

His dedication extended well beyond his playing and coaching days. On the ice, he was known as a selfless teammate. Off it, he carried that same spirit into his advocacy work.

"Well, that's the way he lived his life," Henry said. "When he was a player on the ice, he was known as the best teammate because he always cared about everyone else. As a coach, he'd stay on the ice extra time to work with players, develop players."

Jay Lowenthal, who has known Peterson since the foundation began in 2009, said the organization is committed to carrying his work forward.

The tournament also drew back familiar faces ahead of the Predators' upcoming season, with organizers noting that a significant portion of participants were returning players.

"You see people you haven't seen maybe since last game, but I bet 30-40 percent of the people playing today, played at least five other times in this tournament," Henry said.

Those who loved Peterson say his absence is deeply felt, but his impact is irreplaceable.

"Over time, we'll get better but we've lost one of the best of the best," Lowenthal said. "And he can't be replaced, but we will continue on and his legacy will last forever."

Peterson was remembered not only for his contributions to hockey and Parkinson's advocacy, but also for the smaller joys he brought to those around him — including a well-documented love of ice cream.

Henry recalled a particular story.

"We finished the first round, and he (Peterson) said I'll be right back," Henry said. "He came back with two more scoops, different flavors. I think at Baskin Robbins he had 31 favorite flavors."

When asked what Peterson's favorite flavor was, Henry offered a fitting answer.

"Yes. The ones that were frozen and cold."

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