Celebrini scores lone shootout goal to lift the Sharks past the Predators 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored the only goal of a shootout to give the San Jose Sharks a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Mason Marchment and Will Smith scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves to help the Sharks snap a two-game losing streak. Nedeljkovic has won both of his starts this season.

Ryan O’Reilly and Steven Stamkos scored, and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of three straight. Saros is 15-2-2 in his career against San Jose.

Celebrini beat Saros with a wrist shot on the glove side for the shootout's only goal. All four of the Sharks' wins on the season have been beyond regulation time.

Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 5:20 of the opening period.

From behind the Nashville net, Tyler Toffoli sent a pass to Marchment in front, where he beat Saros for his second goal of the season.

Smith doubled the San Jose lead at 4:28 of the third, snapping a wrist shot from the right circle to beat Saros on the far side.

Smith has seven points, three goals and four assists, in seven career games played against Nashville.

O’Reilly spoiled Nedeljkovic’s shutout bid with a power-play goal at 9:05 of the third, putting home the rebound of a Jonathan Marchessault shot. O’Reilly has goals in consecutive games.

With Saros pulled for an extra attacker, Stamkos tied the game with just 0.8 of a second remaining in regulation.

Saros stopped Smith on a breakaway attempt with 3:30 left in overtime then denied Kiefer Sherwood on a breakaway with 1:14 remaining. Nedeljkovic stopped a one-timer from Roman Josi with nine seconds left.

Up next

Sharks: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Predators: Host St. Louis on Saturday night.