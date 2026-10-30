Cole Hutson scores twice as the Capitals beat the Predators 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Hutson scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Boone Jenner and Alex Tuch also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves for Washington, winners of three straight and five of six. Aliaksei Protas and Jack St. Ivany each had two assists.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, Ross Colton also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, losers of four of five. Roman Josi had three assists.

Forsberg opened the scoring with 7:12 left in the first period.

With the Predators on a 5-on-3, Ryan O’Reilly sent a pass from the high slot to Forsberg at the top of the left circle, where he beat Lindgren with a one-timer.

Forsberg has scored a power-play goal in three-straight games. O’Reilly extended his points streak to four games. He has three goals and four assists over that span.

Hutson tied it with 3:47 left on the first with a sharp angle shot from near the goal line on the right side.

Jenner gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 4:15 of the second.

Forsberg struck again at 9:09 of the second, avoiding a Lindgren poke check before slipping the puck inside the right post for his second of the game.

It was Forsberg’s first multi-goal game of the season.

Hutson scored his second of the game with 6:14 to go in the second, skating through the slot and beating Saros with a wrist shot on the stick side for the first two-goal game of his career.

Colton tied it at 3 at 6:34 of the third, but Tuch scored the winner with 9:51 remaining on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot for his 10th of the season and fifth goal in his last three games.