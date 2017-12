Former Preds Player Sues Team Over Injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Nashville Predators forward Eric Nystrom has sued the team for injuries he got in the three years he spent here.

According to the lawsuit, Nystrom's attorney said he had to retire in large part because of three specific injuries.

Nystrom has been seeking a financial settlement to compensate him for the impact his injuries allegedly had on his career.

Read the full lawsuit here and view the medical report here.