Nashville Predators, Scripps Sports announce 2026-27 regional broadcast schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Predators fans will have several ways to follow the team during the 2026-27 season as the franchise begins its new broadcast partnership with Scripps Sports.

The Predators and Scripps Sports announced Thursday that 85 games — all four preseason games and 81 regular-season games — will air regionally on The Spot – Nashville 28, a free over-the-air channel.

How to watch Predators games

Fans in Middle Tennessee can watch locally televised games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) in several ways:



Over the air with an antenna

Through cable and satellite providers that carry the channel in the Predators' territory

On NewsChannel 5 (WTVF) for at least four games that will be simulcast during the season

Each local game broadcast will also include 30-minute editions of the Predators Pregame Show and Predators Postgame Show.

The Spot will also carry all four Predators preseason games for the first time in franchise history. The regular season begins Oct. 1 against the Minnesota Wild, with a special one-hour Predators Pregame Show airing before the season opener.

The local broadcast package includes preseason, regular-season and first-round playoff games that are not exclusively assigned to national broadcasters.

What if I live outside Middle Tennessee?

Scripps says it is working with broadcasters across the Predators' five-state television territory, which includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia, to distribute the team's games in local markets.

More information about those stations and where games will be available outside Middle Tennessee is expected later.

Will Predators games be available to stream?

A new direct-to-consumer streaming service is also coming for Predators fans.

The service, being developed with ViewLift, is expected to offer live games, on-demand replays, highlights and original programming. It will be available on the web and through iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku TV, Fire TV and Android TV, with additional platforms expected to be announced.

Pricing, trial information and additional details about the service have not yet been announced.

New weekly Predators show on NewsChannel 5

Fans will also be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the team through a new weekly program called Gold Standard.

The show premieres Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT on NewsChannel 5. New episodes will air every Friday at the same time throughout the season, with replays airing on The Spot – Nashville 28.

Who is calling Predators games?

The Predators' longtime television broadcast team will return for the new season.

Willy Daunic returns for his 12th season as play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Chris Mason, who enters his 10th season.

Hal Gill returns for his 10th season as a studio analyst. Lyndsay Rowley will host pregame and postgame coverage for home games and serve as rinkside reporter on the road.

Kara Hammer, entering her first season as a full-time member of the broadcast team and her 10th season overall, will serve as rinkside reporter for home games and host the pregame and postgame shows for road games.

Additional details about regional television distribution and the new streaming service are expected ahead of the season.