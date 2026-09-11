Longtime Nashville Predators assistant coach Brent Peterson dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brent Peterson, a longtime Nashville Predators assistant coach and adviser, has died at 68.

The Predators announced Peterson’s death Friday. He joined the organization as an assistant coach in 1998 and stayed behind the bench until 2011 before continuing with the team as an adviser.

Peterson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2002. He later founded the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s in 2009 to support people living with the disease, their caregivers and families.

“Brent loved a good laugh and lived with Parkinson’s for 23 years, facing every day with a smile and a joke, no matter what his battle brought to him that day,” the team said.

Before joining Nashville, Peterson played 11 NHL seasons and later coached the Portland Winter Hawks to a WHL championship and Memorial Cup title.

The Predators said Peterson inspired hundreds of players, coaches and staff members during his nearly 30 years with the organization.