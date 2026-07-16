Nashville Predators announce 84-game 2026-27 schedule, Oct. 1 home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will begin the 2026-27 season at home against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 1.

The 7 p.m. game at Bridgestone Arena will mark the third consecutive year Nashville’s season opener will also be its home opener. The upcoming season will be the Predators’ 29th as an NHL franchise.

Under the NHL’s new 84-game regular-season schedule, Nashville will play 42 home games for the first time in franchise history.

The Predators will face each Central Division opponent four times, with two games at home and two on the road. Nashville will close the regular season April 10 against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena.

The schedule includes 13 afternoon home games, 11 back-to-back sets and a season-long six-game homestand from Feb. 23 through March 6. The team will also have a 10-day break from Feb. 3-12 during NHL All-Star Weekend.

The 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island.

Presale access for Smashville Loyal members is set to begin Aug. 24. Single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public Sept. 1. Both dates are subject to change.

Half-Season Plans

Quarter-Season Plans