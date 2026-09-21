Nashville Predators fall to Tampa Bay as preseason begins

The Preds fell to Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday evening in the team's first of four preseason games.

“I love the effort,” Nashville Head Coach Andrew Brunette said in a release. “I thought the guys competed, played with some good detail. Didn't get a result, but a lot of really good things; really happy for them. Obviously, coming in here is always a little bit intimidating, especially when you see the other roster. I thought they did a really good job of playing on their toes and sticking together.”

Preds goaltender Juuse Saros made 20 saves in the loss at Tampa's Benchmark International Arena, and Brady Martin scored Nashville's only goal.

“I haven't scored yet since I've been down here, so it feels good to get the first one,” Martin said. “And yeah, it was a nice play by [Reid] Schaefer there, throw it off the boards and made a nice move. It was a good goal.”

Now, the Preds head back to Nashville to continue training camp ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena.

"We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Brunette said. “It's kind of a condensed camp, and urgency is at a premium here to be ready. So, tomorrow's another day. We’re looking ahead, not behind, and tomorrow's a day for us to get a little bit better.”

Tuesday's puck drop is at 7 p.m.