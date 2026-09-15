Nashville Predators to host free 'PredsFest' ahead of final preseason game

Preds fans will soon have a chance to celebrate the return of Music City hockey in a Broadway takeover Sept. 26.
PredsFest is a free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the streets surrounding Bridgestone Arena ahead of the Predators' final preseason game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.
The fest will include food trucks, live music from Universal Crush, a kid zone, fan activities and more.
"Fans can also look forward to appearances by Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland, a member of the 2026-27 team and Preds alumni," according to a release.
The first 3,000 fans in attendance can also snag a clear tote bag, courtesy of Ticketmaster, the release said.
Get more details on the event here.