Nashville Predators to host free 'PredsFest' ahead of final preseason game

Preds fans will soon have a chance to celebrate the return of Music City hockey in a Broadway takeover Sept. 26.

PredsFest is a free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the streets surrounding Bridgestone Arena ahead of the Predators' final preseason game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.

The fest will include food trucks, live music from Universal Crush, a kid zone, fan activities and more.

"Fans can also look forward to appearances by Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland, a member of the 2026-27 team and Preds alumni," according to a release.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance can also snag a clear tote bag, courtesy of Ticketmaster, the release said.

Get more details on the event here.