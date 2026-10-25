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Penguins rally late to beat Predators 3-2 in overtime

Predators Penguins Hockey
Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates his goal with Ville Koivunen (41) and Sidney Crosby during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Predators Penguins Hockey
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PITTSBURGH (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators let a late lead slip away Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ville Koivunen scored 3:44 into overtime to complete Pittsburgh's comeback.

Nashville led 2-1 until Rickard Rakell tied the game with 1:06 remaining in regulation off a pass from Sidney Crosby. The assist was the 1,111th of Crosby's career, tying Ray Bourque for the most assists by a player with one NHL franchise.

Steven Stamkos and Jayden Struble scored for Nashville, while Connor Dewar also scored for Pittsburgh.

Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators. Arturs Silovs stopped 24 shots for the Penguins.

The loss was Nashville's second straight and fifth in six games. The Predators were coming off a 6-0 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Nashville returns home Sunday to host the Colorado Avalanche.

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Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

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