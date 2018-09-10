Petey's Preds Party Benefits Good Cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Predators Foundation's first ever Weekend of Giving continued with a big party at Bridgestone Arena.
The 8th annual Petey's Preds Party on Sunday featured a dinner, entertainment from stand up comedian Joe List, and a silent auction.
The event was sold out, and more than 1,000 people attended. It benefited an organization that helps people battling Parkinson's disease.
“[The] Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's was started by Brent Peterson, our former assistant head coach, and he raises money and awareness for Parkinson's research, respite, and programs for families who have Parkinson’s,” said Rebecca King, Senior Director of Community Relations.