Predators beat Ducks 4-2, extend winning streak to six games

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators picked up their sixth straight win Wednesday night, beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 and ending Anaheim's five-game winning streak.

Nils Hoglander, Shane Wright and Jayden Struble each finished with a goal and an assist. Steven Stamkos also scored, while goalie Justus Annunen made 27 saves.

The Ducks struck first with a goal from Cutter Gauthier, but Struble tied the game just 21 seconds later.

Hoglander gave Nashville the lead in the second period with an impressive between-the-legs shot. Wright added another goal, with captain Roman Josi picking up his 800th career NHL point on an assist.

The win came just one night after Nashville shut out the Los Angeles Kings, giving the Predators back-to-back victories in Southern California.

Up next: The Predators travel to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights on Friday night.