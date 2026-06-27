Predators draft Wyatt Cullen with No. 10 overall pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators selected forward Wyatt Cullen with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday.

Cullen, a left winger with the U.S. National Team Development Program, becomes the first of Nashville's 10 selections in this year's draft.

The selection marks a full-circle moment for the Cullen family. Wyatt's father, former NHL center Matt Cullen, played for the Predators from 2013 to 2015.

The 17-year-old from Moorhead, Minnesota, is committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota. He helped Team USA at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, recording nine points in five games.

The Predators entered the 2026 NHL Draft with 10 total picks, including selections in every round. After taking Cullen at No. 10 overall, Nashville's remaining picks are No. 42, No. 57, No. 70, No. 106, No. 118, No. 138, No. 148, No. 179 and No. 202.