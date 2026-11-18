ST. PAUL, Minn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators struggled to keep pace with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, falling 7-3 as Minnesota built a commanding lead early in the game.

Matt Boldy scored twice and added an assist to help the Wild secure their fourth consecutive victory. Minnesota (16-3-4) has gone 12 games without losing in regulation, a streak that began after an Oct. 22 loss to Calgary.

The Predators (11-6-5), meanwhile, have dropped two consecutive games after previously winning seven straight.

Minnesota established control in the opening period, taking a 4-0 lead into the first intermission. Maxim Shabanov and Boldy scored less than a minute apart late in the period.

The Wild continued their offensive surge early in the second period when Boldy scored on the power play just 59 seconds after play resumed.

Nashville answered with a goal from Nicolas Hague 53 seconds later, but the Predators' momentum was short-lived. Marcus Foligno responded just 17 seconds after Hague's goal to put Minnesota ahead 6-1.

Foligno's first goal of the season came with an assist from his older brother, Nick Foligno.

With Nashville trailing by five goals, starting goaltender Justus Annunen was replaced by Juuse Saros early in the second period. Annunen had surrendered six goals on 20 shots, while Saros stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators.

Minnesota received goals from Brock Faber, Blake Coleman and Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored with five seconds remaining in the second period.

Kirill Kaprizov finished with three assists, bringing his season total to 40 points. Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves.

The seven goals marked Minnesota's highest offensive output in a game this season. The Wild have scored a combined 18 goals in their last three matchups.

Up next

Nashville returns home Saturday night to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.