Predators Host Baby Shower For Military Women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some moms-to-be received special gifts from the Nashville Predators.
The Predators Foundation, the players' wives and girlfriends, and Operation Homefront teamed up to host a baby shower Sunday afternoon.
The expecting women were treated to a tea party at The Cafe at Thistle Farms and $1,000 in gifts.
Seven of the Predators' wives are also expecting children of their own. To give back to the community, they decided to team up with Operation Homefront and chose five women based on need to also celebrate their future deliveries.
The recipients have spouses currently stationed at Fort Campbell.