Predators legend Brent Peterson spent years turning his Parkinson's diagnosis into a mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Predators legend Brent Peterson died Friday, one night after hundreds of people gathered in his honor at Bridgestone Arena for "Petey's Party" — an annual fundraiser supporting both the Predators Foundation and Peterson's Foundation for Parkinson's.

Peterson, known to many simply as "Petey," was a former NHL player and coach who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2002. Seven years later, he and his wife founded Peterson's Foundation for Parkinson's, an organization that helps people living with the disease and their families find support, resources and community.

"Brent Peterson is the lifeblood of this organization," said Rebecca King with the Nashville Predators.

Thursday night's event featured food, music, a comedian and hundreds of people brought together by Peterson's cause. Early in the evening, representatives from the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's told the crowd that Peterson was watching from a hospital.

Hundreds stood up to applaud Petey for his contributions and efforts to the cause.

The event also serves as a traditional kickoff to the Predators' new season.

"It's kind of the kick-off to the season and it's really when all the players are back in town," King said.

For many in the Predators community, Petey's Party has become a deeply personal tradition.

"I've been to this event probably about 15 times now and every year, it's so many people that show up, so many people that donate and I can only imagine the impact it has made on so many people's lives and it's one of the coolest things, you know, about playing for the Predators," said Roman Josi. "You learn to be part of the community."

The support for Peterson stretched back to the moment of his diagnosis.

"When he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, we always knew that we would rally around him and support his efforts in his fight against Parkinson's," King said.

Those who knew Peterson say his legacy extends well beyond the ice.

"And what he's done for Parkinson's is pretty incredible," Josi said. "This foundation has done so many amazing things and helped so many people."

A golf event has followed Petey's Party in years past, and did so again this year. The Predators community says it will continue to support the efforts Peterson started more than a dozen years ago.

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