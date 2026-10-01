Predators team up with Hatch Show Print for posters made from game-used gear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Predators fans have a new piece of memorabilia to add to their collection, and this one has a little bit of the game built right into it.

Ahead of the Preds' season opener against the Minnesota Wild, the team partnered with Nashville icon Hatch Show Print to create a limited-edition poster made with materials from game-used equipment.

The team produced just 1,000 of the posters as part of a celebration of Bridgestone Arena's 30th anniversary and the start of a new Predators season.

The materials used to make the posters include hockey pucks and laces from players' skates.

"So they took those materials and did some testing ... and played around with the textures that worked well," said Brittany Austin with the Nashville Predators.

The collaboration brought together two recognizable pieces of Nashville: Predators hockey and Hatch Show Print.

"Hatch's brand is so iconic and to have an opportunity to collaborate with a neighbor, that sort of brings a unique thing to our fans that celebrates our home and these things that only happen in Smashville," Austin said.

Fans will have a couple of opportunities to purchase one of the 1,000 posters. They will be sold at the Predators Foundation table at home games beginning on opening night and will also be available at the Nashville Locker Room store.

Proceeds will benefit the Predators Foundation and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The posters arrive as Bridgestone Arena prepares to welcome fans back for another season of Predators hockey.

"T-shirts are going on chairs, things are getting moved around, deliveries are getting dropped off, things are getting cleaned," Austin said. "It’s sort of like hockey is back, the ice is in."

The Spot Nashville 28 is the home of Predators hockey all season long.