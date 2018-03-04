Preds Featured In New Carrie Underwood Music Video

Fair
Courtesy: Carrie Underwood on Facebook
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new music video from Carrie Underwood showcased some scenes from Nashville Predators games.
The music video for “The Champion” featuring Ludacris was released Friday.
In it, the Preds can be seen in a collage of videos and images, including Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, as well as Viktor Arvidsson.
According to the NHL, the song “has been met with extensive acclaim since its release date. Now, the music video has only gotten better - at least from the Preds’ perspective…”
Check out the video below: