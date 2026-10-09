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Ryan O'Reilly scores go-ahead goal as Predators rally for 5-2 win over Canadiens

Predators Canadiens Hockey
Graham Hughes/Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Nashville Predators' Matthew Wood (71) celebrates with teammate Roman Josi (59) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Predators Canadiens Hockey
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MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal with 3:16 remaining, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

The veteran redirected a point shot from Roman Josi on the power play, 59 seconds after Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson tripped Steven Stamkos in the neutral zone.

Adam Edstrom added a pair of empty-net goals for Nashville, which was outshot 34-18.

Alexander Kerfoot and Matthew Wood also scored for the Predators, while Juuse Saros made 32 saves. Stamkos had two assists.

Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook scored for Montreal, which extended its winless streak to three games. Jacob Fowler stopped 15 shots in his first start of the season.

Montreal ended a streak of five straight wins against Nashville dating to March 5, 2024.

After a scoreless first period, Suzuki opened the scoring for Montreal 3:12 into the second during four-on-four play. He collected a loose puck amid a scramble in front of the net and slid a backhander between Saros’ legs for his third goal of the season.

Newhook doubled Montreal’s lead at 8:50, finishing off Josh Anderson’s feed after minutes of sustained pressure in Nashville’s zone.

Kerfoot scored with 4:54 remaining in the period, redirecting Adam Wilsby’s point shot past Fowler on the glove side.

Wood tied the game on the power play with 32 seconds left in the period.

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